Pakistan players celebrate after winning the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi Image Credit: AP

Islamabad: Pakistan needed less than 90 minutes on Monday to claim the last four Bangladesh wickets and steamroll the tourists by an innings and 44 runs inside four days in the opening Test in Rawalpindi.

Resuming on 126-6 after conceding a first-innings lead of 212, Bangladesh could not make Pakistan bat again and were all out for 168.

Yasir Shah (4-58) claimed two of the last four wickets but 16-year-old Naseem Shah was named man of the match after becoming the youngest bowler to claim a Test hat-trick on Sunday.

The onus was on Mominul Haq (41) to try to erase the deficit but the Bangladesh skipper fell lbw to Shaheen Afridi in the very first over of the day. Mominul reviewed the decision but could not get it overturned.

Mohammad Abbas trapped Rubel Hossain (five) lbw before Yasir hastened Bangladesh's collapse.

The leg-spinner dismissed Liton Das for 29 and then induced Abu Jayed into a wild slog with Asad Shafiq running back from slip to collect the top edge.