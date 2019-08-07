Pakistan announces major revamp as bowling and batting coaches will also be removed

File photo: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur with players and support staff during a practice session at ICC Academy. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: In a much antificipated development, Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced that it would not renew contracts of national cricket team head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden.

The PCB Cricket Committee unanimously recommended that the contracts of bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden are not renewed either, said a statement by Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday.

Azhar Mahmood

The decision was taken following the Pakistan cricket team’s failure to reach the semi-finals of the 50-overs World Cup in England.

Arthur, 51, took charge of a mercurial Pakistan side in 2016 following his stints with the national teams of South Africa and Australia and, according to local media reports, was keen on an extension.

Arthur said he was "disappointed and hurt" on Wednesday as he was axed as Pakistan coach following an underwhelming World Cup.

Arthur, who has been linked with a move to England, said he had done his best with Pakistan who narrowly failed to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

"I am extremely disappointed and hurt," the South African told AFP shortly after the Pakistan Cricket Board announced his departure.

"I did my wholehearted effort to lift Pakistan cricket," he added.

As part of the recruitment process, the PCB will now advertise the four available roles and will invite high-level applications from interested candidates, a press release stated.

“I am thankful to the PCB Cricket Committee for submitting their recommendations following an exhaustive and detailed review process. The committee comprised of individuals who possess tremendous acumen, experience and knowledge. The unanimous recommendation of the Committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach. I am happy to accept their strong recommendations,” Mani said.

“On behalf of the PCB, I want to sincerely thank Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower, Grant Luden and Azhar Mahmood for their hard work and unwavering commitment during their tenures with the national men’s team. We wish them every success in their future endeavors.”