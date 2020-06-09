Pakistan's batting great Younis Khan (left) will join forces with Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis and Mushtaq Ahmed to bolster the team's challenge during England tour later this year. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: It will be a who’s who of Pakistan cricket who will be making up the support staff for Pakistan squad when they tour England in August-September to play three Tests and the same number of Twenty20 Internationals. The exact dates and venues of the matches are yet to be finalised.

Younis Khan, a former captain and Pakistan’s only batsman to score 10,000-plus runs in Test cricket, has been appointed as their batting coach while former leg spinner Mushtaq Ahmed - who has worked extensively with the England team before, will be their spin bowling coach.

Misbah-ul-Haq is Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector while another former captain, Waqar Younis, is their fast bowling coach.

“The Pakistan side includes some immensely talented cricketers who have the potential to achieve greater heights,” Younis, who retired in 2017, said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement.

“Together with Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed and Waqar Younis, we will try to make them better and prepare them as best as we can with on and off field coaching and guidance.”

Speaking on the appointments, Misbah said: “I welcome Younis Khan and look forward to reuniting with him in Pakistan colours as our cricket careers have almost run concurrently. We know each other better than most think as we have worked hand in glove in the past decade to contribute in some of Pakistan’s most historic and memorable Test wins.

“When I took over the captaincy during a difficult period in 2010, Younis proved to be a great ally and support, and I am confident he will provide similar assistance as we head to England with a clear objective of putting Pakistan cricket back on the road to success.