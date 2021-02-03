Dubai: Pakistan have retained the same 17 players for the second Test against South Africa who were shortlisted for the first Test played in Karachi from January 26-30.
The playing line-up with now be finalised by the captain in consultation with the head coach for the match, which will commence at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from Thursday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated in a media release.
Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
After the Test series, the two teams will face each other in three T20s at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on February 11, 13 and 14.
Pakistan squad: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Tabish Khan