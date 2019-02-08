Auckland: New Zealand women took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-T20I series after beating India by four wickets in a last ball thriller at Eden Park on Friday.
Chasing a meagre 136, the White Ferns rode Suzie Bates’s magnificent 52-ball 62, and overcame a late scare from the Indian bowlers, before overhauling the target in the final delivery of the innings.
New Zealand got off to a sound 33-run start with Sophie Devine (19) and Bates putting on 33 runs for the opening wicket before captain Amy Satterthwaite (23) and Bates added 61 runs for the fourth wicket to lay the platform for the chase.
While India managed to put the brakes by dismissing Satterthwaite, Bates and Anna Peterson (0) in quick succession, wicketkeeper Katey Martin (13) and the lower order pair of Leigh Kasperek (4 not out) and Hannah Rowe (4 not out) kept their nerves to drag the hosts home.
For the tourists, Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav took two wickets apiece while Mansi Joshi and Poonam Yadav chipped in with a wicket each.
With the series already out of hand, India will now aim to end the series and the tour on a high by winning the third and final T20I at Hamilton on Sunday.