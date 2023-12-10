Abu Dhabi: New York Strikers avenged the loss in the final against Deccan Gladiators to clinch the Abu Dhabi T10 with a seven-wicket margin in the seventh edition at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Pakistan’s Asif Ali, known for his power-hitting skills, and skipper Kieron Pollard, put on an unbroken 56-run partnership for the fourth wicket in 29 balls. Ali remained unbeaten on 48 off 25 balls with four sixes and two boundaries while Pollard scored an unconquered 21 off 13 balls with one boundary and a six to win the final with four balls to spare to lift the coveted trophy and also clinch the prize purse of $100,000.
It was a creditable show from New York Strikers who had become part of the Abu Dhabi T10 only in the last edition and have reached the final on both the editions and now won the title too.
Gladiators, who were hoping to record a third title triumph, received the runners-up prize money of $50,000. Their plans to post a big total was squashed by Sunil Narine, who bagged two wickets for six runs from his two overs and restricted Deccan Gladiators to 91 for 5. It was the same total that New York Strikers were restricted to in the last edition’s final that Gladiators won by 37 runs.
Brief scores:
New York Strikers bt Deccan Gladiators by 7 wkts. Deccan Gladiators 91 for 5 in 10 overs (Andre Russell 30, David Wiese 20n.o. Sunil Narine 2 for 6) New York Strikers 94 for 3 in 9.2 overs (Asif Ali 48no, Kieron Pollard 22no). Player of the Final: Asif Ali.
Player of the Tournament: Akeal Hosein
Bowler of the Tournament: Akeal Hosein
Batter of the Tournament: Tom Kohler-Cadmore
UAE Player of the Tournament: Mohammad Jawadulah.