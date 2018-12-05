The India Today website included photos of India captain Virat Kohli making an obscene gesture to the Sydney Cricket Ground crowd in 2012. There were accusations in 2008 by then India captain Anil Kumble that "only one team was playing in the spirit of the game." The bilateral relationship eroded in that series when an Australian player said he was racially vilified by an India player during a test match in Sydney. The India player was banned for three tests by the match referee, but the ban was overturned on appeal and amid rumors that India planned to boycott the rest of the tour.