Dubai: Opener Muhammad Waseem’s half-century and all-rounder Rohan Mustafa’s stunning three-wicket haul went in vain as Nepal staged a late rearguard response to edge out UAE in a low-scoring match in the second One Day International and level the three-match series 1-1 at Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Wednesday.
Chasing an under-par target of 192 in 50 overs, Nepal ran into early trouble and were down 89/5 in the 25th over. UAE’s new pacer Hazrat Bilal got two early wickets while Mustafa had a hand in the other two, dismissing one and getting Gyanendra Malla run out.
With half the side back in the pavilion with over 100 runs to get, Nepal lower-order came to the hosts’ chase, led by Kushal Bhurtel (35), Aarif Sheikh (33 not out) and Gulshan Jha (37) to win with 13 balls to spare.
UAE must be rueing their missed chance after they were dismissed for 191 in 43.2 overs, still 40 balls remaining. Had they completed the quota of overs, UAE could have clinched the series after winning the opener by 84 runs on Monday.
Impressive start
Electing to bat, UAE good off to an impressive start with Waseem playing in his typical aggressive fashion, completing his second career ODI 50 in just 46 balls with three fours and four sixes. But his wicket and the loss of vice-captain Vriitya Aravind, skipper CP Rizwan pushed the UAE on the backfoot.
Young Alishan Sharafu also got a start and couldn’t convert into a big score, so is Basil Hameed. Of the seven UAE batters, six of them have failed to make the starts count after getting their eye in. Debutant Vishnu Sukumaran too was out for 15. For Nepal, Sompal Kami and Lalit Rajbanshi claimed three wickets each.
