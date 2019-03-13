Mohammad Naveed Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Duba: Mohammad Naveed will continue as captain of the UAE national team in the two T20 International games against USA, to be played at the ICC Academy’s ADIB Oval ground on Friday and Saturday.

Three UAE players: skipper Rohan Mustafa, Ahmad Raza and Rameez Shahzad have returned to the team after undergoing an eight-week suspension from international cricket imposed by the Emirates Cricket Board for violating the ‘Player’s Code of Conduct’ and requirements for the use of social media. These three players, while playing in the Emerging Teams Cup in Pakistan, had tweeted criticising the ground facilities in Karachi after rain had spoiled UAE’s chance of reaching the semi-final.

Mustafa, while making a comeback, has not been given the captaincy. Both the T20 matches will commence at 2pm and entrance is free.

Announcing the team, Waleed Bukhatir, Emirates Cricket Board Member and Chief Selector, said; “We are delighted to welcome and host the USA cricket team and officials during this momentous and much-anticipated visit. Both teams have been undergoing very intensive trainings and have been participating in high-level friendly matches ahead of this tour, so we expect a thrilling, intense few weeks of quality cricket.”