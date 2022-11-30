Franchise cricket

Hales made a triumphant return to T20Is after being in cricketing wilderness for three-and-a-half years. Hales said his focus is on T20 cricket, including at competitions such as the ILT20 in the UAE, where he will be donning the Desert Vipers jersey.

Alex Hales and England skipper Jos Buttler celebrate after beating India in the semi-finals. Image Credit: ANI

“I think for the time being I am just going to focus on T20 cricket,” Hales said in a press release from Desert Vipers.

“It is a format where over the last three years, I have gotten better at a really quick rate. I think for the time being I am just going to focus on T20 cricket, and probably give (50-over cricket) some thought. I know there is a World Cup in India next summer, but for the moment my focus is on this tournament and the T20 franchise circuit. You have to see what the future holds, you just never know.”

Suberb innings

After his superb innings against India in the semi-final at Adelaide, Hales said playing in a World Cup was not something he thought he would get to do again. Now, he says he is still basking in the glory of England’s success.

“It is a special feeling, something I did not think I would get a chance to do again was playing the World Cup,” Hales said. “I think I will be riding that wave for some time. It has definitely not sunk in yet. I hope I can carry that form into this tournament,” the dashing England opener said, adding, that he is looking forward to playing under Tom Moody.

“I have played under him in the past, so to get a chance to work with him again was awesome,” he said. “T20 Cricket is always evolving, and guys have their plans and methods. Each bowling attack I face will have their plans and know my strengths and weaknesses. I think that is the beauty of T20 cricket, it is always evolving.”