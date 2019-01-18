Looking back at his career so far, Vihari said it took him a lot of hard work to get the recognition. “It’s not easy to get noticed when you are from a smaller state like mine. It took me eight years of preparation when my bread and butter was four-day cricket. I started as a No. 3 and the hunger for longer innings was always there with me,” reflected Vihari, who had been captaining his state for the past three seasons.