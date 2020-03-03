Karachi Kings pacer Mohammad Amir, right, appeals successfully LBW out of Peshawar Zalmi batsman Tom Banton Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir returned to form with a deadly four-wicket spell to restrict the strong Peshawar Zalmi batting line-up and ensure a six-wicket win at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday night.

Amir, who had not been at his best for a long time, showed once again that his ability to wreck teams haven’t vanished by taking four wickets for 25 runs. His wickets include opener Tom Banton for a duck, one-drop batsman Haider Ali for 4, Lewis Gregory (25) and Carlos Brathwaite (8). Shoaib Malek top scored with a brilliant knock of 68 runs off 55 balls with six boundaries and one six. Gregory and Liam Livingstone scored 25 runs each to help their team cross the 150 run mark.

Chasing the target, Karachi opener Babar Azam cracked an unbeaten 70 runs off 59 balls with ten boundaries. Alex Hales too hit 49 runs off 27 balls with six boundaries and two sixes. Azam and Hales put on a 101-runs partnership for the second wicket. Wicketkeeper Chadwick Walton too scored 22 runs to reach the target with 11 balls to spare.

Brief scores

Karachi Kings bt Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wkts

Peshawar 151 for 8 in 20 overs (Shoaib Malik 68; Lewis Gregory 25, Liam Livingstone 25, Mohammad Amir 4 for 25)

Karachi 152 for 4 in 18.1 overs (Babar Azam 70n.o, Alex Hales 49; Yasir Shah 2 for 28)