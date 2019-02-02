Pakistan was on course early in its chase but Miller started to turn the game with an underhand flick to run out danger man Babar Azam for 38 at the non-striker’s end. He also ran out Mohammad Rizwan with a low throw from the outfield and took sharp catches to get rid of Asif Ali (13), Imad Wasim (4), Hasan Ali (11) and captain Shoaib Malik (49).