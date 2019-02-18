Hasan Ali, who destroyed Lahore with a deadly spell of 4 for 15, said that his hard work aimed at improving his bowling has helped him produce such a spell. “I have been working hard and PSL has helped me immensely. I feel the quality of the batsmen in PSL are of high standard and bowling to such top class batsman has helped me to do well even in international matches. I am sure PSL will produce more good bowlers for Pakistan,” Ali said after receiving the Man of the Match award.