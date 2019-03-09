Captain Sarfraz along with five others rested against Australia

Dubai: Shoaib Malek will lead the Pakistan team in the oncoming five match One-day series against Australia in the UAE later this month.

The Pakistan national team selectors have rested six players, which includes captain Sarfraz Ahmad.

Among others rested from the team that played the One-day series in South Africa are Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Hussain Talat has been dropped while Mohammad Hafeez is recovering from a thumb surgery.

Following the good show in the Pakistan Super League matches in UAE, the selectors recalled Umar Akmal, Haris Sohail, Junaid Khan and Yasir Shah. Among newcomers are uncapped Abid Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain and Saad Ali.

The five One-dayers to be played on March 22, 24, 27, 29 and 31 will be held in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Thirty-seven-year-old Malek has played in 279 ODIs and had captained Pakistan in 38 matches, winning 25 and losing 13.