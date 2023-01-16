SPO DHONI Moeen Ali-1673875712499
Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni planning during the Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 in Dubai in 2021. Image Credit: Courtesy: Sportzpics for IPL

Dubai: England all-rounder Moeen Ali is in awe of Chennai Super Kings franchise and more so about skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In an exclusive chat with Gulf News, Moeen Ali said: “First of all Chennai Super Kings is the best franchise I have played, due to the way the entire set-up is. They have been running that way for a very long time successfully and they know what it takes to win,” said the England vice-captain, who became part of the Yellove in 2021 and immediately tasted success by playing a crucial role in the Super Kings winning their fourth title at the Dubai International Stadium.

Spinners generally play a role in Super Kings under skipper Dhoni, and the England off-spinner fitted into his role to perfection. Moeen Ali says he is able to perform to his best due to the confidence given by the skipper.

Moeen DHONI1-1673875714857
England vice-captain Moeen Ali says MSD is a people's captain and says he owes a lot to the skipper for what he is now. Image Credit: ANI

Giving the confidence

“MS is probably the best captain ever lived. He is a brilliant guy, and there’s so much about him. He talks a lot of cricket and talks a lot of sense. Very approachable and has really helped my game the way I play now. He gave me the confidence. He is certainly a people’s captain,” said the 35-year old England vice-captain.

Moeen Ali has not played at the Lion’s den, MA Chidambaram Stadium, as a CSK player yet. “I am really looking forward to playing in Chennai for CSK. There is a huge fan support,” he concluded.