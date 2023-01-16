Dubai: England all-rounder Moeen Ali is in awe of Chennai Super Kings franchise and more so about skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
In an exclusive chat with Gulf News, Moeen Ali said: “First of all Chennai Super Kings is the best franchise I have played, due to the way the entire set-up is. They have been running that way for a very long time successfully and they know what it takes to win,” said the England vice-captain, who became part of the Yellove in 2021 and immediately tasted success by playing a crucial role in the Super Kings winning their fourth title at the Dubai International Stadium.
Spinners generally play a role in Super Kings under skipper Dhoni, and the England off-spinner fitted into his role to perfection. Moeen Ali says he is able to perform to his best due to the confidence given by the skipper.
Giving the confidence
“MS is probably the best captain ever lived. He is a brilliant guy, and there’s so much about him. He talks a lot of cricket and talks a lot of sense. Very approachable and has really helped my game the way I play now. He gave me the confidence. He is certainly a people’s captain,” said the 35-year old England vice-captain.
Moeen Ali has not played at the Lion’s den, MA Chidambaram Stadium, as a CSK player yet. “I am really looking forward to playing in Chennai for CSK. There is a huge fan support,” he concluded.