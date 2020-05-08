Virat Kohli in the Team Maskforce BCCI video Image Credit: BCCI Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli is ready to accept that cricket matches played in empty stadiums is a real possibility once play resumes following the COVID-19 pandemic, but the game will suffer as the magic will be missing.

The top cricket chiefs across the world are exploring the option of resuming action without fans — including the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“It’s quite a possible situation, it might happen, I honestly don’t know how everyone is going to take that because we all are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans,” Kohli told Star Sports.

“I know it will be played at a very good intensity but that feeling of the crowd connecting with the players and the tension of the game where everyone goes through it in the stadium, those emotions are very difficult to recreate.”

Kohli said the many moments which are created because of the passion of the fans would be missing.

“Things will still go on, but I doubt that one will feel that magic happening inside because of the atmosphere that was created.

“We will play sports how it is supposed to be played, but those magical moments will be difficult to come by,” he said.

Cricketers such as Ben Stokes, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and Pat Cummins have backed the idea of playing behind closed doors.

However, legendary Australian Allan Border has said it would defy belief to host a World Cup without spectators.