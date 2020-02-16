Shahid Afridi poses with his family and new addition Image Credit: Instagram

Dubai: Pakistan’s legendary allrounder Shahid Afridi has been blessed with a baby girl. He was already father to four daughters and he announced the birth of his fifth child through posting the picture of the new born baby with her siblings.

After posting the pic on social media, Afridi wrote: “Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me....already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th.”

Afridi went on to add: “Sharing this good news with my well-wishers... #FourbecomeFive,” for which he has received thousands of likes from his fans.

Afridi, who will turn 40 on March 1, was recently in Dubai as an invite for the final of the Expo 2020 Dubai Cricket tournament. Though Afridi has retired from international cricket he is among the most wanted players for T20 leagues around the world. Speaking to Gulf News on the importance of fitness, he said: “I still look after myself because if I have to play leagues I should be fit enough to play. It is very important if you are fit then you can display your skills very well. So polishing on your skills is very important and in today’s cricket, fitness and skill go together.”

Afridi, who is nicknamed 'Boom Boom' for his aggressive shots and sixes, will take time off with his family, and nurture youngsters and create many more Afridis in Pakistan cricket by building an academy soon. “I want to start a cricket academy and find some good cricketers and educate them in a good environment. It will be a Boom Boom cricket academy,” he told Gulf News.