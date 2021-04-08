Dubai: former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar, who was admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, has returned home after being discharged.
The ‘Little Maestro’ said he will remain in isolation and thanked the medical staff for taking good care of him.
“I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it,” Tendulkar said in a Twitter post. “I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me & have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances.”
Tendulkar tested positive for coronavirus on March 27 and was taken to hospital days after contracting the virus. “Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone,” he said.
Apart from Tendulkar, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan had also tested positive for the COVID-19. All of them had shared the dressing room for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series played in Raipur with fans’ presence inside the stadium.