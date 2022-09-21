Sharjah: Former Indian pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji will conduct a high-performance fast bowling camp at the Sharjah Cricket Academy from September 30-October 2.
Speaking about the camp, Balaji, the Chennai Super Kings bowling coach, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be conducting a high-performance fast bowling camp at Sharjah Cricket Academy. I believe it’s extremely vital to groom a fast-bowler from an early level of play to prepare them for a long and exciting career running up to those 22 yards. I’ve prepared drills and routines that focus on a player’s growth in the long-term and to also attain maximal acceleration from an early stage.”
Extensive programme
Sharjah Cricket Academy has planned an extensive programme for this camp from Friday to Sunday. All participants will be divided into Group A and Group B. Group A will be a three-day camp for 14 years and above from September 30, while for Group B it will be a two-day camp for ages 10 to 14 on October 1 and 2.
Commenting on the high-performance fast bowling camp, Khalaf Bukhatir, the CEO of Sharjah Cricket said: “I definitely think this is a right step not only towards grooming our local and domestic cricketers, but also building the cricket eco-system in and around Sharjah and the region. I’m sure our youngsters will have a lot of value to derive from Balaji’s coaching.”
Organisers of the camp said that in addition to training kits, a skills and technique development plan will be given to each bowler.