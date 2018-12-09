Dubai: Shane Warne, the legendary leg spinner, never hesitates to help any spinner who seeks his advice. He did the same with Indian’s left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav before the start of the fourth day of the first Test between India and Australia at Adelaide on Sunday.
Yadav got some handy advice from Warne, one of the commentators for the series with Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri in attendance. After being with Yadav, Warne tweeted: “If young Kuldeep remains patient when he’s bowling in all forms, then he could challenge Yasir [Shah] as the best leg spinner in the world and quickly.”
Many spinners around the world have benefitted from Warne’s willingness to help them. In a recent interview to Gulf News, Munaf Patel, who played under Warne’s captaincy for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, had revealed how Warne once boosted the confidence of Indian leg spinner Piyush Chawla.
Though Yadav had played in the last series against Australia in India, he could not find a place in the final XI for the Adelaide Test.
Warne is impressed with Yadav’s rise as a bowler. After watching him last year, Warne posted: “Was a pleasure to meet young Kuldeep when I was last in India. I really enjoy watching him bowl & cause confusion, even against OZ.”
Last year, Australian batsmen could not pick up his tricky deliveries, especially the wrong ones in India.