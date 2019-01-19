Team India coach Ravi Shastri has remarked that players like Dhoni emerge once in 30 or 40 years. Dhoni’s contribution to Indian cricket is unique. His role in lifting Indian cricket to the pinnacle of glory will remain as a golden chapter in India’s cricket history. As a captain, no cricketer in the world has managed to guide his country to the No. 1 position in the world ranking as well as Twenty20 and 50-over World Cup triumphs. And now, when everyone said that he was finished, he steered India to another triumph in Australia with two successive half-centuries.