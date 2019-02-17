Dubai: India captain Virat Kohli remained on top while teammate Chesteshwar Pujara managed to hold on to his third position in the latest ICC Test rankings, where Sri Lankan Kusal Perera made a quantum leap of 58 places.
Kohli is leading the chart with 992 rating points ahead of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (897 points) and Pujara (881). Besides Kohli and Pujara, no other Indian features on the top 10 list.
Left-handed Perera reached a career-best 40th position after 15 Tests, scoring 51 and an unbeaten 153 that guided his team to an improbable win, as he partnered in the highest ever unbroken 10th wicket stand in a winning cause in first-class cricket.
He added 78 runs for the last wicket with Vishwa Fernando (six not out) to beat an 83-year record set by the Australians against Madras in February 1936.
On the bowlers’ list, Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has overtaken Kagiso Rabada to grab the top spot.
Cummins is the first from his country since Glenn McGrath’s pole position in the list, back in February, 2006. He is leading the bowlers table ahead of England’s James Anderson and Rabada of South Africa.
On the same list, India’s Ravindra Jadeja is placed fifth with 794 points. Jadeja also features on the all-rounders’ list in the third position and ahead of West Indies’ Jason Holder and Shakib Al Hasan.