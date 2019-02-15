The action began with Azam, who is the top ranked player in the ICC ODI ranking, hitting his first boundary by cracking Mohammad Irfan through the left of backward point. In the third over, Livingstone played a fine shot to the midwicket to get his first boundary too. None expected the pair to settle down quickly and thrash the attack. In the fourth over, Livingstone went on to his knees and slog swept Chirs Green for a six over square leg. Azam soon began to pick the gaps and hit Junaid Khan for two successive boundaries in the fifth over.