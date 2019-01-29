Earlier, UAE needed plenty of fireworks from the lower order to even post a respectable total after being put in to bat by Nepal. Both openers departed without affecting the scoreboard and UAE were 47-4 in the 21st over and looked in real danger of being skittled out cheaply. C.P. Rizwan (45), Shaiman Anwar (87) and Mohammad Boota (59) did enough to take their score past the 250-run mark. (Staff Report)