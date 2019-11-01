"Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is counting down to the @ICC Women's #T20WorldCup. Who's joining her to fill the @MCG for the final on International Women's Day?" T20 World Cup tweeted. Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan unveiled the trophy of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Friday.

"Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is counting down to the @ICC Women's #T20WorldCup. Who's joining her to fill the @MCG for the final on International Women's Day?" T20 World Cup tweeted.

The Women's T20 World Cup will kick-off on February 21, 2020.

Bangladesh won the qualifying event in Scotland and as a result, they have been placed in Group A for the upcoming World Cup along with defending champions Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh will face defending champions Australia in their first match of the tournament on February 27.

Thailand, who played their first women's international match 12 years ago, scripted history by qualifying for the tournament. They have been placed in Group B along with England, South Africa, West Indies, and Pakistan. They will take on West Indies in their opening match on February 22, 2020.

The eight top-ranked teams based on finishing positions from the last ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies in 2018, automatically qualified for the tournament, as fixtures involving those teams were announced in January this year.

Australia and India will lock horns in the opening match of the World Cup on February 21.

The final of the tournament will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), on March 8 is also known as International Women's Day.