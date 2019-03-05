Abu Dhabi: Shoaib Malik’s Multan Sultans challenge in the Pakistan Super League has come to end after Karachi Kings, riding on the unbeaten innings of 53 off 42 from Liam Livingstone, handed them a five wicket defeat at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday.

seventh loss from nine matchesThis was Multan’s seventh loss from nine matches while Karachi, with four wins from eight matches, keep their play-off hopes alive.

Though the target of 119 wasn’t that challenging, Karachi made heavy work of it following a slow start on a wicket that had slowed down considerably.

They were reduced to 36 for 2 after losing both openers Colin Munro and Babar Azam for 11 and 12 respectively.

Livingstone and Colin Ingram then put on a watchful partnership of 56- run partnership for the third wicket. However, two quick wickets in the 14 over by Mohammad Abbas kept Multan in the game.

Abbas first got through the defenses of Ingram (31 off 24) and in the same over got Iftikhar Ahmed caught behind for a duck to reduce Karachi to 82 for 4.

Karachi needed 24 from the last three with a set Livingstone and Mohammad Rizwan at the crease. The equation at the end of 17 over was 17 from 12. Livingstone then released the pressure a bit with a timely boundary of Mohammad Ilyas’ 19 over following a double of the first delivery. However, the wicket of Rizwan in the last ball meant that Karachi needed seven from the last over by Mohammad Irfan. Livingstone after taking a double from the first delivery, hammered a six on the second from Irfan to see his side home with four balls to spare.

Earlier, facing a must win situation to keep their slimmest of hopes alive, Multan Sultan were never get going after left-arm medium pacer Usman Shinwari and left-arm spinner Umer Khan created havoc with the ball.