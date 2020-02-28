Imran Tahir, center, of Multan Sultan celebrates a dismissal of Karachi Kings' batsman during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match in Multan, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry) Image Credit: AP

Dubai. Multan Sultan’s veteran leg spinners Imran Tahir and Shahid Afridi inflicted a 52-run defeat on Karachi Kings in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium match on Friday. Tahir took 3 for 28 backed by Afridi (2 for 18) to bowl out Karachi for 134 in 17 overs after Multan had posted an impressive 186 for 6.

Multan opener Moeen Ali scored 65 off 42 balls with four boundaries and four sixes while skipper Shan Masood hit 61 runs off 42 balls with seven boundaries and a six. They put on a 71-runs partnership for the second wicket after losing opener Zeeshan Ashraf for 23 Pacers Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan took two wickets each to ensure that Multan’s score do not cross the 200 run mark.

Chasing the target, Karachi opener Sharjeel Khan was trapped leg before Moeen Ali for 16. Mohammad Ifran got the prize wicker of opener Babar Azam on 13 when Mohammad Ilyas produced a superb running and diving catch at deep square leg. Shahid Afridi had Alex Hales caught at point by Mashood for 29. After Imran Tahir removed Cameron Delport for 8, Afridi struck again to take the prize wicket of captain Imad Wasim for 5. Karachi slipped to 75 for 5 in 9.4 overs. Tahir and Sohail Tanvir (2 for 20) speeded up the end.

On Thursday night, Quetta Gladiators registered a five wicket win over Islamabad United through Ben Cutting’s breezy 47 off just 17 balls at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Put into bat by Quetta, toss Islamabad posted an impressive 187 for 7 in 20 overs through Colin Ingram’s 63 runs off 40 balls with six boundaries and two sixes. Colin Munro and captain Shadab Khan too had chipped in with scores of 31 and 39 runs respectively.

Chasing the target, Quetta, despite losing their star opener Shane Watson for 9 and slipping to 79 for 3 recovered through opener Jason Roy’s 50 runs off 38 balls with six boundaries and two sixes. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmad chipped in with a valuable 33 runs. Mohammad Nawaz (25n.0) and Ben Cutting then carried the momentum through an unbeaten 57 runs partnership for the sixth wicket. In the last over Quetta needed 11 runs to win and Cutting hit Amad Butt for two successive sixes off the third and fourth ball to win the match with two balls to spare.

Brief scores

Multan Sultans bt Karachi Kings by 52 runs

Multan 186 for 6 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 65, Shan Masood 61, Zeeshan Ashraf 23, Mohammad Amir 2 for 27, Chris Jordan 2 for 29) Karachi 134 in 17 overs (Alex Hales 29, Shahid Afridi 2 for 18, Imran Tahir 3 for 28, Sohail Tanvir 2 for 20). Man of the match: Moeen Ali