The decision comes after he was being served a conflict of interest notice the BCCI

Kapil Dev Image Credit: Supplied

New Delhi: Former India skipper Kapil Dev has resigned from his post as the head of the three-member ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that Kapil has resigned from the position. "Yes, he has sent his resignation from the position of CAC chief."

"There should have ideally been an official announcement from the Committee of Administrators (CoA) that the committee is disbanded since Vinod Rai has been vocal about the fact that it was an appointment done only for the selection of the head coach of the Indian team.

"Maybe in that case, the embarrassment that the legends are facing the conflict notice could have been avoided," the source added.

The former Indian captain's decision to resign from the CAC comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ethics Officer D.K. Jain sent a notice to the panel comprising of Kapil, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy with regards to allegations of conflict of interest as claimed by MPCA life member Sanjeev Gupta.

Rangaswamy had resigned the day after she was served with the notice to explain her stand on holding multiple positions in the board in violation of the BCCI constitution.

Speaking to IANS, the former India cricketer had said that people complaining is fine, but if the Ethics Officer picks up every complaint then it creates a difficult scenario and getting former cricketers to come into administration will be difficult.

"I gave my resignation from the CAC, as also the directorship of the players association. Last night, I mailed it to the concerned authorities. Now, I can understand individuals complaining. But if the Ethics Officer acts on that then it is not worth continuing. And I think one of the pressing demands for the new BCCI committee will be to provide clarity on this conflict of interest clause and from where are they looking to get eligible cricketers in key committees," she rued.