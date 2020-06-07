Danish Kaneria Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Danish Kaneria, the disgraced Pakistan spinner, is pinning his hopes on former India captain Sourav Ganguly becoming the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman to help him come back to the mainstream.

“Yes I will appeal (to Ganguly) and I’m sure ICC will help me out in every way possible,” Kaneria was quoted as saying on an Indian news channel. While there are still strong speculations about him throwing his hat in the ring, Ganguly has remained non-committal about it so far.

“Sourav Ganguly has been an excellent cricketer. He understands the nuances. There is no better candidate than him for the ICC President’s (Chairman) role.”

“Ganguly has led India quite well and after that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have carried on. He is currently the BCCI President and I believe he can take cricket forward he becomes ICC chief,” Kaneria added.

“Ganguly has a strong case for himself. I don’t think he will even need PCB’s support,” he said.

Kaneria was banned for spot-fixing in 2012 while representing Essex. The leg-spinner had initially denied the charge but in 2018, he finally confessed.