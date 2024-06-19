Wellington: Kane Williamson has stepped down as captain of New Zealand's white-ball teams, the Black Caps said Wednesday, days after they crashed out in the group stage of the T20 World Cup.

Williamson has turned down a central contract for the 2024/25 season, relinquishing the captaincy of the Twenty20 and one-day teams. He will still however play international cricket.

It leaves the 33-year-old star batsman able to accept offers to play in lucrative overseas competitions.

"Pursuing an overseas opportunity during the New Zealand summer means I'm unable to accept a central contract offer," he said in a statement.

He can still play for New Zealand, with the Black Caps scheduled to play Test matches against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, India and England later this year.

Williamson said his decision to turn down a central contract and give up the limited-overs captaincy should not be interpreted as a sign he was losing interest in international cricket.

"Playing for New Zealand is something I treasure and my desire to give back to the team remains undiminished," he said.

Williamson had skippered New Zealand in all three formats until he gave up the Test captaincy to fast bowler Tim Southee in late 2022.