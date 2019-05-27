Salian and Raina shine in Ramadan final at the Sevens in Dubai

Jumeirah Mammoths celebrate winning the 2019 Ramadan Mammoths League title. Image Credit: Courtesy DCC

Dubai: Man of the match Sujit Salian and Sandeep Raina lifted Jumeirah Mammoths from a dire position of 36-5 to beat Zabeel Mammoths by two wickets in the final of the Dubai Cricket Council’s ninth Ramadan League of Mammoths tournament at The Sevens ground in Dubai.

Chasing 168 for victory, Jumeirah were down in the dumps after having lost five of their top six batsmen to Ranjeet Chavan and Deepak Patel.

Sandeep, who held one end up as wickets tumbled at the other, finally found a suitable ally in Sujit. Together they stitched an invaluable 94-run partnership to take Jumeirah closer to the victory target.

Sandeep missed his half-century by three runs after he fell plumb to Deepak, but Sujit kept up the momentum.

With little support from Janaka Chaturange (7), Kapil Gandhi (9) and Rajesh Thadani (3 not out), he stroked his way to an unbeaten 57 with seven boundaries and saw his team home with three balls to spare. Ranjeet Chavan was outstanding with the ball to claim four wickets.