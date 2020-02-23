Go for the ball in fielding — mantra of the South African great

Lahore: Legendary South African fielder and coach Jonty Rhodes held a fielding session with nine women cricketers at Karachi’s UBL sports complex on Sunday.

Kainat Imitaz, Jaweria Rauf, Yusra Amir, Hafsa Khalid, Huraina Sajjad, Najiha Alvi, Arijah Haseeb, Masooma Jaffari and Suhana Tariq participated in an hour-long fielding session.

The 50-year-old, considered one of the greatest fielders in the history of the game, along with holding fielding drills, shared his experiences of international cricket. “I am absolutely amazed to see the talent and skills of the girls. They have amazing skills and great passion for the game and fielding. Pakistan women’s cricket is in safe hands with these players.

“My mantra in fielding and cricket was always to go for it. Unless you go for the ball, you would not know what you will achieve. So, as a fielder never shy away from going for the ball whether seemingly in your range or not.”

The women cricketers were hopeful that the session will provide a boost to their fielding skills.