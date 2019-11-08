The 1st Test of the series against Kiwis will be played at Tauranga from November 21-25

England's Jonny Bairstow Image Credit: Reuters

London: England batsman Jonny Bairstow has been added to the Test squad for the two-match series against New Zealand as cover for the injured Joe Denly.

Bairstow will stay in New Zealand following the conclusion of the five-match T20 series, for the two warm-up matches against New Zealand Cricket XI starting in Whangarei on Tuesday.

Denly, who sustained ligament damage to his right ankle in practice ahead of the first T20 at the start of the month, is making progress on his rehabilitation and is hoping that he will be fit to play in the three-day warm-up match starting on November 15.

Bairstow was dropped from England's Test squad after a disappointing Ashes series where he averaged just 23.77 with a solitary half-century.

England's Test squad arrived in New Zealand this week and will travel to Whangarei on Monday with those that were involved in the T20 series following the 5th T20I at Eden Park on Sunday.

England Test squad includes Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow (injury cover).

Kiwis are leading the T20I series with 2-1, the fourth game is scheduled to be played later in the day.