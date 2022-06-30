BUMRAH ASHWIN-1656593807872
Newly appointed captain Jasprit Bumrah (right) share a light moment with teammate Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Indian captain Rohit Sharma is ruled out of the rescheduled fifth Test against England to be played at Edgbaston from Friday. Rohit underwent a RAT Test on Thursday morning and returned a positive result for Covid-19.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jasprit Bumrah as captain for Test with Rishabh Pant as his deputy, according to a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Bumrah will be the first pacer after legendary Kapil Dev to lead the Indian Test team and will have a huge task on hand against an England team that is playing a new brand of aggressive cricket under the new management led by skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

India’s Test squad:

Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal