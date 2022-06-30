Dubai: Indian captain Rohit Sharma is ruled out of the rescheduled fifth Test against England to be played at Edgbaston from Friday. Rohit underwent a RAT Test on Thursday morning and returned a positive result for Covid-19.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jasprit Bumrah as captain for Test with Rishabh Pant as his deputy, according to a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Bumrah will be the first pacer after legendary Kapil Dev to lead the Indian Test team and will have a huge task on hand against an England team that is playing a new brand of aggressive cricket under the new management led by skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.
India’s Test squad:
Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal