Dubai: Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has made a much-awaited return to the Indian One-Day International team for the series against Sri Lanka after recovering from a back injury that kept him away from the Asia Cup and the Twenty20 World Cup.
“The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon,” said a BCCI press release. The 28-year-old fast bowler has been out of action since September 2022.
Bumrah’s return to the Indian team will be a big boost for the Indian bowling unit, that lacked the cutting edge in the semi-finals against England, where the Men in Blue suffered a 10-wicket loss. The move will also give the Indian spearhead the time to get back into the groove for the 2023 50-over World Cup to be held in India.
Asia Cup
Bumrah, who played two T20 home matches against Australia in September, was ruled out for the home series against South Africa after the injury flared up. The 28-year-old had also missed the Asia Cup due to the injury, in order to give the pacer the required time to get back for the World Cup in October. But he could not recover in time and Mohammed Shami replaced Bumrah and joined the Indian team before the warm-up matches.
India, who are playing Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 international in Mumbai on Tuesday, will play three ODIs against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram from January 10 to 15.