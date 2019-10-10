Jason Gillespie Image Credit: Gulf News archives

London: Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie has agreed for a contract extension with Sussex and will continue to be the county's head coach till 2022.

"I'm absolutely delighted to extend my time at Sussex. I absolutely love the place and everyone at the club has been fantastic since I joined," Gillespie said in an official statement.

"I really feel we're moving in the right direction, which is really pleasing. I can't fault the efforts of all our players and coaches. We're all on the same page; everyone wants what's best for the club, and I feel we're progressing in reaching those aims," he added.

Gillespie took over as Sussex head coach at the start of the 2018 season. He has led Sussex Sharks to the knockout stages of the T20 Blast competition in both of his seasons in charge, including to the final in 2018.