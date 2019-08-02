England bowler James Anderson receives medical attention during the first day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. Image Credit: Reuters

Birmingham: England pacer James Anderson apologised to his teammates after bowling only four overs because of a calf injury on Day One of the first Ashes Test against Australia, revealed Stuart Broad.

Anderson, who first tore his right calf muscle while playing for Lancashire against Durham at Sedburgh on July 2, on Thursday experienced further discomfort during his fourth over of the match at Edgbaston and left the field for treatment.

The 37-year-old is now awaiting the results of a scan and could miss the remaining part of the Edgbaston Test.

“He’s a bit distraught,” Broad said. “He came and said sorry to the bowlers. He feels like he’s let the bowling group down, which of course he hasn’t. He’s down and he’s frustrated.”