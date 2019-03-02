Hyderabad: Kedar Jadhav top-scored with an unbeaten 81 as India beat Australia by six wickets in the first One-day International in Hyderabad yesterday.
Chasing 237 for victory, India rode on an unbeaten 141-run stand between Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who made 59, to achieve the target in 48.2 overs and lead the five-match series 1-0.
Fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile and leg-spinner Adam Zampa took two wickets each. Zampa got skipper Virat Kohli’s prized scalp for 44.
Paceman Mohammad Shami earlier led an inspired bowling attack to help restrict Australia to 236 for seven. Shami returned impressive figures of 2-44, including the wicket of in-form Glenn Maxwell for 40, after Australia elected to bat in Hyderabad at the start of the five-match series.
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah also took two wickets each.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey, who made an unbeaten 36, and Nathan Coulter-Nile, who hit 28, put together 62 runs for the seventh wicket to give the Aussie total some respectability.
Australia suffered an early blow when skipper Aaron Finch was dismissed for nought in his 100th ODI. He was caught behind off Bumrah in the second over.
Usman Khawaja, who top-scored with 50, then put on 87 runs with Marcus Stoinis to steady the innings against a disciplined Indian bowling.
Kedar Jadhav broke the stand with the wicket of Stoinis, who made 37. Yadav soon joined in as the Aussies slipped to 133 for four.
Yadav claimed Khawaja soon after the left-handed opener completed his sixth ODI fifty.
Scoreboard
Australia
U. Khawaja c Shankar b Yadav 50
A. Finch c Dhoni b Bumrah 0
M. Stoinis c Kohli b Jadhav 37
P. Handscomb st Dhoni b Yadav 19
G. Maxwell b Shami 40
A. Turner b Shami 21
A. Carey not out 36
N. Coulter-Nile c Kohli b Bumrah 28
P. Cummins not out 0
Extras (w5) 5
Total (7 wickets, 50 overs) 236
Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Finch), 2-87 (Stoinis), 3-97 (Khawaja), 4-133 (Handscomb), 5-169 (Turner), 6-173 (Maxwell), 7-235 (Coulter-Nile)
Did not bat: A. Zampa, J. Behrendorff
Bowling: Shami 10-2-44-2 (w2), Bumrah 10-0-60-2 (w1), Shankar 3-0-22-0 (w2), Yadav 10-0-46-2, Jadeja 10-0-33-0, Jadhav 7-0-31-1
India
R. Sharma c Finch b Nathan Coulter-Nile 37
S. Dhawan c Maxwell b Nathan Coulter-Nile 0
V. Kohli lbw Zampa 44
A. Rayudu c Carey b Zampa 13
MS Dhoni Not Out 59
K. Jadhav Not Out 81E
xtras (0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 5w) 6T
otal (48.2 overs) 240-4
Fall of Wickets: 1-4 Dhawan, 2-80 Kohli, 3-95 Sharma, 4-99 Rayudu.
Bowling: Behrendorff 10 0 46 0; Coulter-Nile 9 2 46 2; Cummins 10 0 46 0; Zampa 10 0 49 2; Stoinis 9.2 0 52 0.