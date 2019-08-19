Umesh Yadav (left) and Ishant Sharma underlined their form ahead of the first Test against West Indies. Image Credit: AP

Antigua: After Cheteshwar Pujara, it was the turn of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav to announce their return to Test cricket after a long hiatus as both picked up three wickets each to bundle out West Indies A for 181 before India extended their lead to 200 runs at stumps on Day 2 in the three-day practice match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Along with Ishant and Umesh, Kuldeep Yadav also came to the party as he too claimed three wickets and made a strong case before the first Test.

For West Indies A, opener Kavem Hodge turned out to be the lone survivor as he played a gritty 51-run knock in what was otherwise a disappointing batting performance by the hosts.