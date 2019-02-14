Iqbal, who follows cricket avidly, ensured that only the best is available for his players. The legendary pacer Wasim Akram being appointed as the president of the team was his master stroke. “I have been after Wasim Akram from day one,” said Iqbal. “Unfortunately I was always late. So Akram joined Islamabad for the first two years and third year he joined Multan Sultans. So the moment he resigned from Sultans I picked him up. So Wasim has moved to Karachi although he is from Lahore. He is one of the greatest cricketers the world has ever produced and him being in my squad as a president is very inspiring. He can be of great help for bowlers like Usman Shinwari and Mohammad Amir and all the new talents and getting him is a big achievement for us.”