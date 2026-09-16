Women’s Premier League to be held from January 14 to February 7

WPL 2027 player auction will be held in Kochi on October 28
The BCCI on Wednesday announced that the fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be held from January 14 to February 7 next year.
The tournament will take place ahead of the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, which was recently moved from Sri Lanka to India.
“The TATA WPL has established itself as a significant platform for the growth of women’s cricket, bringing together leading players from India and around the world while creating opportunities for emerging talent to perform at the highest level,” the BCCI said in a statement.
The host cities for the 2027 WPL have not yet been announced, with venue details expected to be confirmed at a later date.
In the 2026 edition, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Smriti Mandhana, won their second WPL title. The tournament was staged across Navi Mumbai and Baroda.
The deadline for player retentions has been set for September 28, giving the five franchises the opportunity to retain players from their existing squads ahead of the new season.
“The five franchises will have the opportunity to retain players from their existing squads as they begin putting their combinations in place for the new season,” the BCCI said.
The WPL 2027 player auction will be held in Kochi on October 28.