Shane Watson plays a shot during the IPL final. Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: Bloodstains on the leg of Shane Watson’s trousers during the IPL final as he scored a blistering 80 for Chennai Super Kings were revealed Tuesday to be from a cut that needed six stitches when he finished.

The 37-year-old Australian batsman was on the losing side in the end, but teammate Harbhajan Singh hailed Watson’s courage in continuing to play despite suffering a gashed knee while diving for a catch.

“Respect brother what a LEGEND @srwatson33 given sweat, blood and everything for the team. INSPIRING,” Singh wrote on Instagram.

The Indian off-spinner posted a picture of Watson with blood-stained yellow trousers while batting in the Twenty20 final against the Mumbai Indians, and said the opener needed six stitches after the valiant innings.

“Can you guys see the blood on his knee. He got 6 stitches after the game,” Harbhajan wrote.

“Got injured while diving but continue to bat without telling anyone,” the bowler added.

Watson smashed 80 off 59 deliveries only to see his team lose by one run. Watson was run out going for an unlikely second in the final over, and Mumbai paceman Lasith Malinga denied Chennai the two runs needed off the last ball to win the game and a record fourth title.