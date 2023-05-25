Dubai: Qualifier 2 is a virtual semifinal in the Indian Premier League. In such a high-voltage clash, it is the character, more than the skills, that separates the winners from the losers.
Suryakumar Yadav of the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya have what it takes to shine on the big stage. Can they take their team to the final against Chennai Super Kings.
Gujarat have a balanced team but Mumbai have managed to pull off close wins with collective efforts. It was evident in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants. Will it tilt the balance in Mumbai’s favour?
Facing variations
In Gulf News chat, UAE opener Chirag Suri gives an insight into what to expect from the openers, and how batters are prepared to face variations.
Watch the video for a detailed analysis on the playoffs. The other guest is cricket enthusiast Sai Prasad.