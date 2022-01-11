Kolkata: Tata Group of India will replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as IPL title sponsor next year, Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed.
“Yes, Tata group is coming in as IPL title sponsor," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development to PTI.
Vivo, which still had two years left in its sponsorship deal with the league, had stepped aside and the sponsorship for this period will be transferred in Tata's name.
The formal clearance was given after a meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Tuesday and both Ahmedabad and Lucknow have also been given a time frame for player signing before the mega auction takes place.
The 2022 mega auction will take place in Bengaluru in the second week of February, it was reported earlier.
In November last year, all the existing IPL franchises had revealed the list of their retained players ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season.