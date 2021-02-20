Kolkata: Suryakumar Yadav, the prolific scorer for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, finally got his got his due when he was named in a jumbo 19-member squad for T20 International series against England. All five matches, with the first one starting on March 12 after the fourth and final Test, will be held at the cavernous Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The senior national selection committee, which met in Ahmedabad under new chairman Chetan Sharma on Saturday, rewarded at least three more players for their eye-catching performances in the last edition of Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. They were young wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians), Rahul Tewatia (Rajasthan Royals) and Varun Chakravarthy. The last-named was chosen, along with T. Natarajan for the tour of Australia, but the Tamil Nadu spinner had to miss out with an injury.
The dates of the five T20Is are March 12,14,16,18 and 20.
India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.