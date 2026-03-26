Second phase of IPL scheduled announced

BCCI said the venues for the playoffs will be revealed at a later date
Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the schedule for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, adding that the venues for the playoffs will be revealed at a later date.
The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24 across 12 venues in India. According to an official statement, matches in this phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur and New Chandigarh.
With the tournament entering a decisive stage, teams will battle across multiple venues for a place in the playoffs, and the race is expected to intensify as the league progresses. The action resumes on April 13 with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, setting the tone for a competitive stretch of fixtures.
The second phase will feature eight double-headers, with afternoon matches scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST and evening matches at 7:30 PM IST. Punjab Kings will play their home matches in New Chandigarh and Dharamsala, including three games in Dharamsala. Rajasthan Royals are set to host four home matches in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home games in Bengaluru and two in Raipur.
Earlier, the BCCI had released the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026, to be held from March 28 to April 12. The opening match will see defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
A total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues during the first phase, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. This phase will include four double-headers.
Following the opener, Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The first double-header of the season is scheduled for April 4, when Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the afternoon in Delhi, followed by Gujarat Titans taking on Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad in the evening.
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