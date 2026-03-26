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Second phase of IPL scheduled announced

BCCI said the venues for the playoffs will be revealed at a later date

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Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood star as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, storm into fourth final in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, with 8-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 clash of 2025 edition in New Chandigarh on Thursday. IANS Photos
Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood star as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, storm into fourth final in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, with 8-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 clash of 2025 edition in New Chandigarh on Thursday. IANS Photos

Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the schedule for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, adding that the venues for the playoffs will be revealed at a later date.

The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24 across 12 venues in India. According to an official statement, matches in this phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur and New Chandigarh.

With the tournament entering a decisive stage, teams will battle across multiple venues for a place in the playoffs, and the race is expected to intensify as the league progresses. The action resumes on April 13 with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, setting the tone for a competitive stretch of fixtures.

The second phase will feature eight double-headers, with afternoon matches scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST and evening matches at 7:30 PM IST. Punjab Kings will play their home matches in New Chandigarh and Dharamsala, including three games in Dharamsala. Rajasthan Royals are set to host four home matches in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home games in Bengaluru and two in Raipur.

Earlier, the BCCI had released the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026, to be held from March 28 to April 12. The opening match will see defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

A total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues during the first phase, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. This phase will include four double-headers.

Following the opener, Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The first double-header of the season is scheduled for April 4, when Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the afternoon in Delhi, followed by Gujarat Titans taking on Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad in the evening.

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Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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