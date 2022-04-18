Dubai: Before the Indian Premier League (IPL) started, Jos Buttler was struggling in the Ashes in Australia and had hardly scored a run and was totally out of confidence. He was dropped from the subsequent tour of West Indies by England.
This was the timely break Buttler got, which has helped him immensely and specially his franchise Rajasthan Royals for whom he has struck gold this IPL. His scores in the Season 15 so far in the six matches have been 35, 100, 70 not out, 13, 54 and 103 and has scored a whopping 375 runs at an average of 75 with a strike rate of 150 to be the top contender for the Orange Cap.
In almost every game this year, Buttler has set the platform for his favourite franchise Rajasthan Royals, who have made them win four games so far and has been far ahead of the rest of the players. Buttler has been in such good form that he has been able to put the good balls out of the park. His back foot punch for a six has been a treat to the eyes for every cricket fan and no wonder Jos is called the Boss of IPL.
Buttler, with his brilliant knock against Kolkata Knight Riders, is the only player to score two centuries this IPL and the form in which he is playing certainly signals that much more runs to come from his bat. Bowlers need to be wary of Jos.