Dubai: Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah may have been missing his early morning training sessions amid the COVID-19 pandemic but he seems to have found a way to stay fit during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, by getting on his bike in the UAE.
Bumrah, who is a key member of reigning IPL champions Mumbai Indians, shared a photo of himself cycling with the playful message: “Zooming (struck-through) Boom-ing past you.”
I hope someone told him that the UAE boasts a range of cycle paths to satisfy the growing number of pedal-power lovers. There are not that many places in the world that have so many spots where cyclist can enjoy a ride, and Bumrah can indulge himself as well if he so wishes by renting a bike or even buying one with some spare cash from the Rs20 Lakh that he was paid for the IPL 2020 season.