Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba has offered a helping hand to the visually impaired on her birthday by saying she will donate her eyes after her death.
“With God’s grace, I have every essential organ that a human body needs and may be that’s why I cannot feel the pain of a blind person. But if in any way I can help them, it will be an honour for me,” she said.
She also urged everyone to help those in need and support them in starting a new chapter in their lives. “I cannot explain what I am feeling right now but it is really peace giving and a satisfying moment for me. Hence, I want to appeal to everyone to make your death remembered by helping others for a noble cause,” she added.
Ravindra is with his Chennai teammates in the UAE for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which starts on September 19, and marked his wife’s birthday with a message on Twitter. “Janamdin Mubarak my queen. Thank you for being my source of strength, my joy and my life inspiration. #happybirthday,” he wrote.